You Should Actually Think Twice Before Washing Pre-Washed Lettuce

Although some advocate otherwise, you should actually think twice before washing a bag of lettuce marked "pre-washed," "triple-washed," or "ready-to-eat." It may seem like rinsing those greens is just part of doing your due diligence to avoid foodborne illness, but it could potentially do more harm than good.

Paradoxically, washing pre-washed lettuce could potentially introduce new sources of contamination you may have otherwise avoided. Neva Cochran is a dietitian and advisory panel member of the Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement. She told Eating Well, "Washing them again can increase the risk for leafy greens to pick up bacteria from your sink, countertops, cutting boards, knives, colanders, salad spinners, bowls, or other items or surfaces in your kitchen the greens might come in contact with during the washing process."

The regulatory agencies agree. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assures consumers that the industrial washing process carried out by the food manufacturing facilities is sufficient to remove bacteria. Plus, these facilities are all inspected by the Food and Drug Administration and held to its Good Manufacturing Practices, which looks at factors like sanitation and employees' personal hygiene.