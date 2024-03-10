Why Costco Shoppers Have Issues With Realgood Brand Burritos

When it comes to quick and easy dinners, Realgood has a number of products that promise flavor and convenience, such as pulled pork and boneless chicken bites. One of the microwave meals it promotes is refrigerated burritos. In December, the food company announced the Chicken & Pepper Jack Cheese Burrito as a competitor to other microwavable burrito brands like El Monterey as well as Tex-Mex fast food like Taco Bell. Realgood's burrito boasted 37 grams of protein with the company advertising it as a low-carb grab-and-grow meal.

After testing the product in select locations, Realgood rolled out the burrito (no pun intended) at grocery stores like Walmart and Costco. If the company expected a flood of glowing reviews from consumers, then it may want to head back to its test kitchens. While Kroger has a glowing five stars for the product, there are currently only two reviews for the burrito. A look at Reddit offers a bigger sample of shopper sentiments, and it's a bit scathing.

Some Costco shoppers appear to be unhappy with the burritos, and they're taking to social media to warn others against purchasing. For instance, one person wrote, "Mine were flavorless chicken with watery cheese. Utter trash." Another hated the product so much that they ended up throwing out the rest of their burritos. The consistency seems to be an issue with one writing, "It seemed like it was shredded chicken and the flavor was not good."