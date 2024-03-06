Fruit Salsa Is The Steak Topping You Didn't Know You Needed

Beef and its drippings have strong, rich flavors that are beautifully tempered by sweetness, so sweeter fruits complement and balance beef better than citrus fruits. When choosing which fruits to use for your steak-destined sweet salsa, also consider textures. Do you want a smoother salsa that you can dip your steak into like a sauce, or are you after a chunkier salsa, like a classic fresh pico de gallo? For the former, choose delicate fruits, such as berries, peaches, or even kiwi. For the latter, reach for something sturdier that can be diced up, such as mango, cherries, apricots, plums, apples, or pineapple.

Of course, it wouldn't be salsa without additional ingredients mixed in. For a balanced and colorful condiment, you might turn to the add-ins you'd find in a traditional salsa, such as chopped red or white onion and cilantro, or something mild and neutral like avocado. Add dimension with an acidic ingredient, such as fresh-squeezed lime or lemon juice, chopped citrus, or a splash of fruity vinegar, as you'll find in a classic Mexican salsa.

Finally, consider turning up the heat with chilis. Sliced serranos or jalapeño will give a mild bite, chipotles (dried red jalapeños) will lend smokiness, and bright-red Calabrian chilis will give a bit more heat and a hint of fruitiness. Alternatively, a dash of hot sauce or chili powder will work in a pinch to add punch to fruit salsa.