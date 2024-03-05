What Is A Tomato Concasse Sauce And How Is It Different From Marinara?

Tomato sauce. Vodka sauce. Marinara sauce. Pasta sauce. There are a lot of different options for red sauces for dishes from various cuisines, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses they bring to the table. All are great additions to your dinner menu, but it's important to know when you might use each one. And there's another term you might've heard before: concasse. So what even is a concasse, and how is it different from, say, marinara sauce?

Well, to start with, at its core, a concasse isn't actually a sauce at all — at least not in the traditional sense. A concasse is essentially a peeled, roughly chopped ingredient turned into a topping. As such, it naturally lacks the liquidity of a traditional red sauce. But you can certainly alter a concasse into something like a sauce by adding liquid components — which is where concasse sauce comes in. Marinara, meanwhile, has no such modifications: it's a quick-cooked tomato sauce with garlic, crushed red pepper, and herbs.