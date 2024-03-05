Don't Want To Stand Over The Stove? Make Grilled Cheese In The Toaster Oven

When it comes to comfort food, grilled cheese sandwiches rank pretty high in terms of popularity. A favorite of children and adults alike, it's relatively easy to make, especially when you consider how tasty these sandwiches are. However, there may come a time when you don't feel like laboring over a hot stove as you fry your cheese and bread combination to perfection. For those low-effort days, there's another, more convenient method that involves your toaster oven.

While making grilled cheese in a regular toaster is a definite fire hazard, toaster ovens are much better suited to the recipe. These devices are essentially small, electrically powered ovens. To make your sandwich using a toaster oven all you have to do is set it to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, butter both sides of the bread, and place it directly on the racks or a sheet pan. Then you just need to wait until the cheese gets gooey and the bread gets browned, which takes about four minutes on each side.