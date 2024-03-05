Don't Want To Stand Over The Stove? Make Grilled Cheese In The Toaster Oven
When it comes to comfort food, grilled cheese sandwiches rank pretty high in terms of popularity. A favorite of children and adults alike, it's relatively easy to make, especially when you consider how tasty these sandwiches are. However, there may come a time when you don't feel like laboring over a hot stove as you fry your cheese and bread combination to perfection. For those low-effort days, there's another, more convenient method that involves your toaster oven.
While making grilled cheese in a regular toaster is a definite fire hazard, toaster ovens are much better suited to the recipe. These devices are essentially small, electrically powered ovens. To make your sandwich using a toaster oven all you have to do is set it to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, butter both sides of the bread, and place it directly on the racks or a sheet pan. Then you just need to wait until the cheese gets gooey and the bread gets browned, which takes about four minutes on each side.
Tips on creating the perfect toaster oven grilled cheese
Just because toaster oven grilled cheese is convenient doesn't mean that it must be basic when it comes to flavors. Cheese and bread selection is key in this respect, as choosing wisely will ensure that you're fully satisfied with your meal. When it comes to cheese, melty is an essential characteristic. In this case, American cheese, mozzarella, and Gruyère are all excellent options. Using an unexpected variety of bread, such as rye, brioche, or ciabatta, will also elevate humble grilled cheese to something gourmet.
While grilled cheese purists will claim that the sandwich doesn't require any additional ingredients, don't let that stop you from experimenting. Adding things like mustard and pickles creates a more complex flavor profile while also complementing the warm, melting cheese. If you want a bit of Italian culinary flair, pesto is another great addition. And no need to make your own, as there are plenty of jarred varieties on sale at most grocery stores.
Can you make grilled cheese in a conventional oven?
Let's imagine that you don't have a toaster oven in your kitchen. Or maybe you're making a whole slew of grilled cheese sandwiches for a veritable army of people or your family. Much like a toaster oven, a conventional oven is also a great appliance for whipping up melty sandwiches. And because it's much larger, you can make many sandwiches at once.
Start by setting your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and either brush your bread with butter or just add it directly to the baking sheet before placing your sandwiches on top. Cheese comes next, along with any fillings you might fancy like caramelized onions or roasted tomatoes. Cooking time is about 10 minutes, flipping them with a spatula halfway through. Thankfully, this technique can be paired up or down depending on how many sandwiches you need to quell the grilled cheese-sized hole in your stomach.