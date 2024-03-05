Give Wine A Rest And Try Pairing Goat Cheese With A Cold Beer

While bottles of wine are a common pairing with luxurious cheese spreads and charcuterie boards, it's always fun to experiment with untraditional combinations. When it comes to goat cheese, light, and fruity white wines, such as sauvignon blanc or a chardonnay, are some of those standard drink pairings. Still, hops enthusiasts will be pleasantly surprised to know that this tangy white cheese also goes quite well with a nice, cold beer.

Unlike mild blocks of Swiss or brie, goat cheese typically has a strong, tangy taste, and can hold its own when paired with heavier beverages like beer. This means you can combine it with a whole slew of brews from all across the spectrum. Beer easily cleanses your palette between bites of this soft cheese too, gently clearing out your mouth with its gentle bubbles as you sink your teeth into the soft, milky fat.

Plus, while cheese and wine are a popular pairing, and goat cheese is no exception, this particular kind tends to be quite acidic. This means equally acidic drinks like wine might not be the best match for goat cheese after all, as the acidity levels become too overwhelming.