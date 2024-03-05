Don't Sleep On Green Tomatoes For A Flavor-Packed Salsa

With complex flavors from spicy to sweet and everything in between, salsa is a versatile, delicious, and crowd-pleasing choice to whip up for a party. Whether you're chopping up a refreshing bowl of pico de gallo or crafting a beautifully blended salsa roja, you've got a tasty appetizer or condiment. Like many dips, from fresh guacamole to queso, salsa is highly customizable, and there are often ingredient swaps that work well. If you're looking to make spicy salsa verde, we've got just the suggestion for your next batch.

Salsa verde is both savory and refreshing and can top anything from chicken tostadas to a buttery cut of halibut. The main fruit used in salsa verde is typically the tomatillo, but if you can't get your hands on some, or it's green tomato season, you might want to try this interesting swap. Green tomatoes and tomatillos share a vibrant color and firm texture, and both fruits are usually cooked and blended before being incorporated into a salsa due to their intense acidic nature. But otherwise, green tomatoes boast an earthy, complex flavor all on their own, and they remain an overlooked choice to use in salsa. So, if you want to switch things up with your spicy green sauce, here's how green tomatoes can set your salsa verde apart, and why you should consider using them in your next recipe.