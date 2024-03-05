Don't Sleep On Green Tomatoes For A Flavor-Packed Salsa
With complex flavors from spicy to sweet and everything in between, salsa is a versatile, delicious, and crowd-pleasing choice to whip up for a party. Whether you're chopping up a refreshing bowl of pico de gallo or crafting a beautifully blended salsa roja, you've got a tasty appetizer or condiment. Like many dips, from fresh guacamole to queso, salsa is highly customizable, and there are often ingredient swaps that work well. If you're looking to make spicy salsa verde, we've got just the suggestion for your next batch.
Salsa verde is both savory and refreshing and can top anything from chicken tostadas to a buttery cut of halibut. The main fruit used in salsa verde is typically the tomatillo, but if you can't get your hands on some, or it's green tomato season, you might want to try this interesting swap. Green tomatoes and tomatillos share a vibrant color and firm texture, and both fruits are usually cooked and blended before being incorporated into a salsa due to their intense acidic nature. But otherwise, green tomatoes boast an earthy, complex flavor all on their own, and they remain an overlooked choice to use in salsa. So, if you want to switch things up with your spicy green sauce, here's how green tomatoes can set your salsa verde apart, and why you should consider using them in your next recipe.
How green tomatoes can make your salsa sing
To use green tomatoes in your salsa verde, swap them in place of the tomatillos. Most salsa verde recipes recommend broiling and charring the tomatillos first to release sweetness, add smokiness, and mellow the acidity. You can use this same method for green tomatoes, bringing out a tangy, complex flavor and smokiness from the char. After these steps, remove the tomato seeds and charred skin and blend the flesh in a food processor with all your other ingredients.
Altogether this vibrant fruit makes for a perfect canvas to infuse with chopped jalapeño, onion, fresh cilantro, and a splash of lime juice — or whatever else you're craving in your salsa verde. Keep in mind there are a few varieties of green tomatoes that are sometimes fully ripened, like the striped green heirloom. They won't offer the same flavor profile as unripened green tomatoes. Also, note that green tomatoes are in their peak season during the fall, so this special take on salsa verde might be best enjoyed then.
Because of green tomatoes' firm texture, they are often used in dishes like Southern-fried green tomatoes, or sliced and canned to pickle, but they can provide a tart and slightly sweet complexity to salsa verde too. If you want to experiment with this fruit in other salsa recipes, you can always make canned green tomato salsa, or infuse your salsa verde with vinegar and hot peppers for an even spicer take — almost like a chunky hot sauce.
How to embolden your meals with salsa verde
Naturally, this green tomato version of salsa verde would pair perfectly with chilaquiles or tacos. Other classic choices include tamales, enchiladas, and huevos rancheros, but the options are endless. You can get creative and try drizzling this vibrant sauce into comforting chicken noodle soup or savory chili. Another great dish to infuse with salsa verde is a vibrant rice bowl. Ingredients like tender sirloin steak, sweet corn, and green onion would mesh perfectly with the zesty, bright flavors of a salsa verde. Speaking of beef, you can swap chimichurri for salsa verde the next time you make tender skirt steak. And lastly, for a colorful salad dressing, or to elevate a creamy bowl of queso, drizzle in a little salsa here too.
So, if you're waiting for your tomatoes to take on familiar red hues, don't forget that green tomatoes already boast an acidic, complex flavor that can be enhanced with a broil. This versatile ingredient is a perfect choice for many recipes, so quit sleeping on these flavorful fruits and get cooking.