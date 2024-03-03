Jerk Seasoning Adds Just The Right Amount Of Heat To Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is about as no-frills as comfort food can get. A typical recipe consists of cooked chicken, mayonnaise, celery, and maybe a squirt of mustard. At first glance, this humble combination of ingredients may seem rather ordinary, but chicken salad has withstood the test of time for its mass appeal, ease of consumption, and cool, clean, refreshing taste.

However, the secret to the continued success of chicken salad is its ability to adapt and evolve. While a quick and easy chicken salad is pretty straightforward, there are limitless variations and additions. Ironically, one of the first ever recorded recipes for chicken salad — which was said to have been created around the 1860's in Wakefield, Rhode Island — used a daring combination of grapes, tarragon, and mayo. But that's the beautiful thing about chicken salad: It can be customized to fit the whims of whoever is cooking it. Practically no ingredient is off limits: strawberries, cashews, avocado, cheddar, curry powder ... the list is endless.

But what really balances out the inherently mellow nature of chicken salad is a big-and-bold spice blend. Enter jerk seasoning: A spicy, smoky, fragrant combination of toasty spices, herbs, and peppers. Jerk seasonings vary based on brand or recipe, but any version you choose will undoubtedly give your chicken salad a colossal boost of flavor.