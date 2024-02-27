Krispy Kreme's Leap Day Deal Is Probably Best For Feeding A Crowd

Leap for joy, donut fans; this Leap Day just got a whole lot sweeter. Krispy Kreme announced it is celebrating the quadrennial event in its signature style – with free and discounted donuts. For 24 hours, Krispy Kreme will offer a dozen of its original glazed donuts for a discounted price. While usually a dozen costs $12.99 on average (prices may vary from state to state), customers can pick up a dozen for $2.29. There's a catch, of course, in that you must first purchase a dozen for the regular price to get the promotional price on the second. Sure, two dozen donuts might seem like a lot, but think of all the brownie points you'll score with friends, family, and co-workers.

If your birthday happens to fall on February 29 (1 in 1,461 odds), then you can also score some free donuts. "An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "So, we're sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years."