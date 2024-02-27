Why Macaroons Are A Go-To Passover Dessert

At the Passover Seder, traditional foods are shared and consumed year after year by the Jewish community for their cultural and historical significance to the story of Passover. But no Passover food tradition is more of a nostalgic mystery than the macaroon. As a coconut cookie typically from a tinned can, how did macaroons make their mark with no direct historical connection and cement their place as a must-have Passover dessert?

While the exact origins of the macaroon are murky, we connect the dots somewhere from European monks creating macaroons in monasteries in the eighth century to Eastern European Jews bringing macaroon recipes when immigrating to the United States. Swap out the almonds for shredded coconut, and you have a shelf-stable, sturdy treat that could be easily manufactured, shipped, and sold across the country. Through a combination of marketing efforts by kosher companies, Jewish American families ate up the macaroons and solidified its place as a Passover tradition – sometimes baked fresh, but usually straight from the tin can.