Are Oats Considered Kosher For Passover?

Judaism has a lot of important holidays, and food is a huge part of most of them. Rosh Hashanah has apples and honey, Hanukkah has latkes and sufganiyot, and Purim has the wildly underrated hamentaschen. But maybe the best-known association between a Jewish holiday and food — matzoh and Passover — has to do with what you can't eat, rather than what you can. Most people know that during the eight days of Passover, Jews are traditionally forbidden from eating leavened bread, typically eating matzoh.

Only ... that's not technically accurate, or at least not entirely so. It's not just that Jews are forbidden from eating what's known as chametz: any food made of grain and water that's been allowed to rise. This includes bread, sure, but also includes a lot more, such as anything made from risen spelt, barley, wheat, rye — or oats.

So does that mean oats aren't kosher for Passover? Yes and no. Eating straight-up dry oats isn't actually against the rules — but if you make oatmeal or any other product where the oats get cooked, you're stepping out of bounds.