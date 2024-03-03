The Critical Salt Mistake You Need To Avoid When Baking Bread

Baking bread provides you with countless possibilities for delicious meals. You can use your homemade bread to make a sandwich, as a roll for a complementary side to a meaty dish, or pop it in your toaster oven for some delicious breakfast toast. No matter how you intend to use your homemade bread, it should have optimal flavor and texture. To ensure your homemade bread tastes great and has a wonderful texture, add salt when making your dough. The salt will give your bread a flavorful boost while making the gluten strong enough to turn your bread delightfully chewy. However, you may regret it if you add too much salt directly on top of your yeast when making your dough.

Yeast needs salt in bread dough so that it can rise properly. When you put yeast and water in a mixing bowl, the yeast will use the water to create carbon dioxide bubbles, which causes the yeast to expand and make your dough rise. By adding salt to compete with the yeast for absorbing the water, it helps control how the yeast ferments so your dough rises properly. However, if you add too much salt (particularly on top of your yeast which can kill the yeast), this process will be disrupted and create an undesirable outcome. Adam Fisher, COO of Oceans Flavor Foods, explained to Baking Business, "Too much salt can slow down the yeast activity, not allowing enough expansion." This means that your bread dough won't rise properly.