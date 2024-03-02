You're One Puree Away From Effortlessly Upgraded Soup

Soups are a favorite choice for meals for many reasons. They are often simple, easy, or quick to make, and some soup recipes even check all three boxes. Though as comforting as a bowl of soup can be, sometimes you want something a little more luxurious and creamy. Sure, you could throw in starches, grains, or dairy to thicken up your soup. But even the plainest of starches can add flavor to the final dish, much less the use of dairy. So, if you do not want to alter the soup's flavor, there is an incredibly easy solution: puree it.

To be more specific, puree the cooked components of the soup along with a bit of the stock, and then stir it all back in. Et voilà — a thicker and creamier soup, without any added ingredients. All you need is a blender, whether countertop or immersion, and you are all set. As a bonus, you will be able to mix in any ingredients that picky eaters might turn their noses up at.