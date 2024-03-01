The 2 Mistakes You're Making When Frying Homemade Potato Chips

Next to creating a tasty at-home Chex mix, making delectable potato chips right in your home kitchen means achieving the ultimate snack. While you can always buy a bag or two of your favorite thin and crispy potato chips at your nearest grocery store, nothing beats a warm plate of home-fried potato slices. Yet, if you've tried repeatedly to make this crunchy snack and still wind up with lackluster results, you may need to reevaluate some crucial steps in the preparation process.

Since potatoes are filled with sugar and starch, you must be mindful of a few factors to create perfectly crispy potato chips. Even though deep frying potato slices in hot oil seems simple enough, pay extra attention when slicing and soaking. To create evenly cooked potato chips, you may need more than your sharpest knife to get the job done. A mandolin ensures potato slices retain the same size and texture upon cooking. Additionally, instead of relying on pure H20 to slow oxidation and leach out potatoes' extra starches, vinegar may be the secret ingredient that's prevented your homemade potato chips from resulting in not only a lighter color but also maintaining an extra crunchy texture. By utilizing this advice, you'll be enjoying a bowl of crispy golden potato chips in no time.