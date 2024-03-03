Here's What Kind Of Alcohol You'll Usually Find In A Gimlet Cocktail

Just going out for a cocktail can have its confusing moments, as some menus are stacked with drink options that feature a list of ingredients longer than your arm. Others give you the name of the beverage without any indication of what it is composed of, leaving you to wonder whether it's going to be straight up or on the rocks, shaken or stirred, and what kind of booze you're actually getting.

Fortunately, some classics are stalwart. You can reliably count on a Manhattan to feature rye, a daiquiri to be made with rum, and a cosmopolitan to be vodka-based. But another mainstay in the cocktail canon may have some wondering what spirit constitutes its base: the gimlet. This dependable tipple is typically a gin-based libation, complemented by a little bit of lime and simple syrup, or lime cordial. Making a gimlet at home is consistently a snap, too — simply shake those ingredients together with ice, strain, and serve.

This simplicity, plus the balance of flavors between the botanicals of the gin, the citrusy brightness, and the touch of sugar from a simple syrup is inarguably delicious, which is what keeps this cocktail on menus many years after its creation.