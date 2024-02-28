What's MasterChef Winner Grant Gillon Up To Today?

"MasterChef" Season 13 winner Grant Gillon spent his time on the show preparing food that represents his midwestern and Italian roots. In an interview with the De Moines Register, he described his final menu as "Italian countryside run through the fields of Iowa." The winning three-course meal consisted of a creamy raviolo al uovo, pork medallions and fennel, and a coffee and beer-infused torn stout cake.

Currently, Gillon is busy cooking for his lucky neighbors in Altoona, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines. Since winning the coveted title for home cooks in the fall of 2023, the midwestern chef has cooked several gourmet meals as a special guest at Altoona's Terrace Hills Golf Course. Gillon has partnered with Aaron Holt, chef and owner of Catering by Doolittle Farm in Iowa, to bring haute cuisine to his Iowan neighbors and anyone else who wants to make the trip.

The pop-up events hosted at the golf course feature multi-course dinners with locally sourced food from Iowa farms, butcheries, creameries, and coffee shops. This tracks with Gillon's post-"MasterChef" plans. In an interview with TV Fanatic, Gillon said, "We're taking everything in stride right now. We're still very new to it. But the goal, as I said from the outset of MasterChef during my audition, is to open a farm-to-table restaurant in my hometown of Altoona." Gillon's neighbors are proud of their local "MasterChef" and now they're getting the royal treatment with these pop-up dinners.