Is Quinoa Considered Kosher For Passover?

Among the many Jewish holidays in one calendar year, Passover has a range of rules regarding acceptable foods for consumption. For 7 to 8 days in late April, Jews pay homage to their escape and liberation from Egyptian slavery thousands of years ago. During this long arduous journey to freedom, Israelites didn't have time to pack leavened bread. Therefore, most present-day Jewish families abstain from eating bread products or Chametz as part of the Passover celebration. Yet, the food rules regarding Passover are a little more complicated than skipping your morning bagel and weekly Pullman bread recipe.

Those who celebrate Passover traditionally avoid any wheat, rye, or oat products that have been combined with water and allowed to ferment and rise. Some Jews are stricter with their allowances and also abstain from eating dried legumes and rice or kitniyot. If you're looking for a kosher, gluten-free carb for the upcoming holiday you may have considered giving quinoa a try.

According to Healthline, quinoa is a South American whole grain packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins like Manganese, Magnesium, and Phosphorus. Whether you abstain from leavened bread products only or follow the Ashkenazic custom of including kitniyot in your restrictions, quinoa is typically considered a kosher-safe option for many Jewish families. However, not everyone who celebrates Passover, particularly those who avoid beans, seeds, and rice, views quinoa as a kosher-safe food.