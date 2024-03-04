The Bike Pump Hack For Opening A Bottle Of Wine In A Pinch

If you find yourself without a corkscrew when opening a bottle of wine or simply want to impress your friends, head out to the garage and grab your bicycle pump. Bicycle pumps are super effective for putting air in tires, basketballs, and, believe it or not, your wine bottle. The air pressure causes the corkscrew to rise so that you can pull it out, leaving you with a perfectly opened bottle of wine to enjoy (without pieces of cork in your glass).

To do this creative corkscrew alternative, after inserting a clean needle into your bicycle pump, push the needle into the cork until you can see it coming out through the opposite end of the cork in the bottle, and slowly pump air into it. Another method that works if the needle isn't long enough to go through the cork, is to insert the needle on the side of the cork so that it's wedged between the cork and the side of the bottle.

Either way, the air pressure will cause the cork to rise out of the bottle after just a couple of pumps. Just make sure to take caution and pump slowly to allow the cork to rise enough to pull it out with your hands or pliers/tweezers. If done carefully, this wine bottle opening hack works great in a pinch. If you're a fan of this method you might consider buying an air-pressure wine opener that works similarly but is likely safer and easier to use.