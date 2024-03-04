You Just Need A Coffee Grinder For Delicious Homemade Vanilla Powder
It is incredibly satisfying to find that a tool in your kitchen can serve multiple purposes. Believe it or not, there may be one such implement already in your drawers that can facilitate your creation of delicious treats in a whole new way.
One of the most powerful and tasty ingredients in many baked goods is vanilla. Typically, it's applied in the form of vanilla extract, a liquid made from alcohol that has been infused with vanilla beans. But there are some instances in which it's preferable to use this ingredient in another format, like versatile and potent vanilla powder. Believe it or not, you can make vanilla powder right at home with nothing more than dried vanilla beans and your trusty coffee grinder.
You can dry your beans several ways: Via a dehydrator, in the oven or microwave, or by simply leaving them on the counter for a few weeks. Once they're dry and brittle enough to snap into pieces, load them into your coffee grinder and give it a whirl until you've pulverized the pods. Just like that, you're prepared for a variety of vanilla needs with your brand new vanilla powder.
The benefits of vanilla bean powder
A major benefit to using vanilla powder is that it maintains its flavor very securely when subject to high temperatures. In similar instances, the compounds that make vanilla extract taste and smell delicious are compromised and can evaporate (this is the reason you often see extract added towards the end of the cooking or baking process). Also, because it's pure vanilla bean exclusively, you can ensure that magical flavor you know and love is present, even in a no-alcohol bake.
Another plus is that certain recipes are challenged by the addition of extra moisture. With vanilla powder, you won't have to worry about a dough or batter becoming too loose from the addition of extract. Moreover, vanilla powder lasts longer than vanilla beans; when stored in an airtight container and stashed in a cool, dry place where sunlight won't find it, you can rely on your powder lasting up to three years.
Using vanilla bean powder
Anything extract can do, powder is equipped to handle. Just keep in mind that because vanilla powder is more robust, you'll want to use less than you would vanilla extract — cutting the amount in half will usually do the trick. Given this extra robust flavor profile, powder offers a good chance to show off your favorite bean's flavor profile. Whether you opt for a bold and smokey Mexican vanilla, Tonga vanilla with notes of dried fruit, a chocolatey Indian vanilla, or any other type you prefer, you'll get a proven punch of flavor in powdered form. Highlight one version or another in a vanilla ice cream to really get the full profile of a single varietal, or combine a few kinds together in an experiment to create your own signature blend.
Relatively neutral dishes like vanilla ice cream or crème brulee make ideal canvases if you really want to spotlight your vanilla powder, which in turn brings new depth to these classics. The same goes for easy, creamy rice pudding, versatile vanilla frosting, and even pastries like Italian-style cornetti.
Vanilla powder is also perfect for making jarred mixes to give as gifts, since you don't have to account for a liquid element — think vanilla lattes, hot cocoa, or even a savory application, like vanilla vinaigrette. With a good coffee grinder and some vanilla beans, you can explore nearly endless possibilities.