You Just Need A Coffee Grinder For Delicious Homemade Vanilla Powder

It is incredibly satisfying to find that a tool in your kitchen can serve multiple purposes. Believe it or not, there may be one such implement already in your drawers that can facilitate your creation of delicious treats in a whole new way.

One of the most powerful and tasty ingredients in many baked goods is vanilla. Typically, it's applied in the form of vanilla extract, a liquid made from alcohol that has been infused with vanilla beans. But there are some instances in which it's preferable to use this ingredient in another format, like versatile and potent vanilla powder. Believe it or not, you can make vanilla powder right at home with nothing more than dried vanilla beans and your trusty coffee grinder.

You can dry your beans several ways: Via a dehydrator, in the oven or microwave, or by simply leaving them on the counter for a few weeks. Once they're dry and brittle enough to snap into pieces, load them into your coffee grinder and give it a whirl until you've pulverized the pods. Just like that, you're prepared for a variety of vanilla needs with your brand new vanilla powder.