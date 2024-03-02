What Sides Do You Typically Serve With Scallops?
With their sweet flavor and buttery undertones, scallops are a luxurious shellfish that even those weary of seafood sometimes still enjoy. Although scallops are wickedly delicious on their own, when paired with complementary ingredients, their defining characteristics are enhanced. The right sides make for a multi-dimensional meal bursting with a sophisticated interplay of flavors, textures, and aromas. But the question remains – what dishes are best served alongside seared scallops?
Charred or roasted vegetables such as asparagus, green beans, or Brussels sprouts, are excellent scallop sides that bring earthy flavors. That earthiness plays well with the delicate, refined taste of the shellfish, while their firm and structured texture offers a departure from the velvety smoothness of the scallops. Grains like risotto, quinoa, couscous, or rice are filling options that provide a hearty base for the light-bodied shellfish. Their neutral flavor and creamy or fluffy texture make an ideal backdrop for the rich flavor of scallops.
For something hearty, scallops paired with a juicy cut of steak is a well-balanced surf and turf. The umami-forward beef and the sweet-tasting tenderness of the scallops work harmoniously. If you need something easy and quick, a refreshing Caesar salad brings a crunchy textural contrast to the succulent fish while the garlicky, creamy dressing with a kick of lemon works perfectly with scallops — plus, scallops and bacon are a classic match.
The little details
When it comes to cooking, the true delight is in the details. Introducing herbs, spices, sauces, and other small details to scallops and their more substantial sides brings a nuanced complexity to the overall dish. When it comes to herbs, parsley brings a fresh, vibrant flavor to scallops threaded with whispers of citrusy earthiness. Basil offers a sweet, herbaceous, and aromatic flavor with familiar hints of pepper and mint. Tarragon has a unique flavor reminiscent of licorice or anise, adding an herbal complexity. Feel free to use any of these herbs as a garnish or incorporate them into a sauce.
Instead of sautéing scallops in plain butter, match their opulence by searing them in truffle butter for a savory, earthy touch. Other homemade flavored butter like parmesan garlic compound butter or pesto butter can permeate scallops with rich or grassy aromas without overpowering the gentle flavor of the shellfish. If you want to keep things straightforward and enjoy the inherent flavor of scallops — look to fruits. Citrus zest or juice from lemon, grapefruit, or even orange can liven up the scallops and bolster their light, refreshing quality without distracting from their natural essence. Simply sear the scallops in butter on both sides until opaque, remove them, then add fresh lemon juice, salt, and pepper and whisk into an easy sauce.
Drink pairings
Now that you know the hearty side dishes, herbs, and sauces that harmonize with scallops, you'll need something to wash it down with. Whether you prefer your seafood with wine or a simple non-alcoholic refreshment, there are options for everyone. For non-alcoholic beverages, lemon or lime-infused sparkling mineral water enlivens the tastebuds without taking away from the scallops. An iced herbal tea like jasmine tea or green tea provides an earthy, fragrant contrast to the gentle flavor of the scallops.
Wine folks rejoice — there are plenty of options for you. A tart Sauvignon Blanc can provide a zestiness that's refreshing and cuts through the rich scallop flavor (it works particularly well with citrus-kissed scallops). Buttery, full-bodied Chardonnay is a classic pairing for scallops where it matches up in flavor profiles. For liquor cocktails, a simple gin and tonic garnished with fresh herbs can work wonderfully, the floral notes complementing the tenderly sweet scallops.