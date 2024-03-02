What Sides Do You Typically Serve With Scallops?

With their sweet flavor and buttery undertones, scallops are a luxurious shellfish that even those weary of seafood sometimes still enjoy. Although scallops are wickedly delicious on their own, when paired with complementary ingredients, their defining characteristics are enhanced. The right sides make for a multi-dimensional meal bursting with a sophisticated interplay of flavors, textures, and aromas. But the question remains – what dishes are best served alongside seared scallops?

Charred or roasted vegetables such as asparagus, green beans, or Brussels sprouts, are excellent scallop sides that bring earthy flavors. That earthiness plays well with the delicate, refined taste of the shellfish, while their firm and structured texture offers a departure from the velvety smoothness of the scallops. Grains like risotto, quinoa, couscous, or rice are filling options that provide a hearty base for the light-bodied shellfish. Their neutral flavor and creamy or fluffy texture make an ideal backdrop for the rich flavor of scallops.

For something hearty, scallops paired with a juicy cut of steak is a well-balanced surf and turf. The umami-forward beef and the sweet-tasting tenderness of the scallops work harmoniously. If you need something easy and quick, a refreshing Caesar salad brings a crunchy textural contrast to the succulent fish while the garlicky, creamy dressing with a kick of lemon works perfectly with scallops — plus, scallops and bacon are a classic match.