The French Press Hack For Easily Straining Grains

The USDA recommends consuming six to 11 servings of grains daily, making the food an essential part of our regular diet. Whether you're whipping up a batch of instant pot quinoa or you've just gotta have your buckwheat breakfast bowl, one essential step in the process of making most grains is rinsing them first. Relying on just your strainer and sieve options, though, you might find that, while they're perfect for draining pasta or homemade stock, they often allow small grains to slip through.

The solution to this problem comes from another part of the kitchen altogether. Head over to your coffee station and you'll find a quick fix in the form of a French press. That's right: Your beloved coffee maker is also the perfect tool for rinsing and straining small amounts of grains and rice. If you think about it, it's really not a stretch of the imagination. After all, if the built-in strainer can sift out fine coffee grounds, it can certainly tackle those much larger grains, too.