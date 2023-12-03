Take Advantage Of Winter Weather With Ice Cream Made Of Snow

Snow is a staple of the festive season in many regions — but typically as an ingredient for a snowman, not ice cream. While unorthodox, ice cream made from snow isn't as unusual as some might think, proving more delicious than divisive with dessert enthusiasts across the years. Snow ice cream has become popular thanks in part to its versatility, complementing an assortment of sugar, sauces, and sprinkles. Not only that, but the abundance of this natural ingredient during the winter makes it one of the more financially-friendly dishes to whip up for the holidays.

Ice cream might not sound as appetizing during the winter months as it does during the summer, but adding snow to the mix transforms this dish while creating a fun activity the whole family can enjoy. This wintry combination has a surprisingly long-standing history, with some of the oldest ice cream recipes containing natural snow as a prime ingredient.

All things considered, ice cream snow could be a new contender for Christmas dinner must-haves, as necessary as cranberries and turkey. The origins of this dish extend all the way back to the early days of humanity and it is still a popular seasonal staple in various parts of the world.