Here's Why You Shouldn't Wait To Season Stew

One of the best parts of making any stew is that you can customize it with your preferred ingredients, including meats, veggies, seasonings, herbs, and spices (yes, you can do the same with soup but there's a difference between soup and stew). By loading your hot stew with all kinds of ingredients, you can give your dish a complex flavor profile that you're sure to enjoy. One way that you can season your stew is by sprinkling it with a good amount of salt to add some delicious bitter or sweet flavor. However, if you want your stew to have just enough salty flavor so it doesn't overpower your stew, then you should never wait until your stew is just about done to season it with salt.

It's a gradual process for salt to evenly dissolve into every area and layer of your stew. If you only salt your stew near the end of cooking it, it won't have the time to diffuse evenly throughout your stew. The salt will likely remain on the top layer of your stew or heavily concentrated in your liquid ingredients. And when you taste your stew, you'll get an overly salty flavor that may be unpleasant and ruin your dish. However, there are ways to effectively season your stew with salt so that it develops an optimal balance of flavor and tastes just right.