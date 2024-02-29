The General Rule Of Thumb For Adding Mix-Ins To Ice Cream Cake

Ice cream cake is the uniting of two supreme dessert forces. Add to that some mix-ins — be it brownies, cookies, candy, or otherwise — and you truly can claim that just about all the best things in the world may be on a single plate.

That said, it is possible to have too much of a good thing. Overloading your homemade ice cream cake with chunks and swirls could adversely affect the experience. Too many particulates (chopped up bits like candy, cookies, or nuts — "the chunks") or variegates (liquid additions like jams, fudge, caramel, or peanut butter — the "swirls") may impede the freezing process of your ice cream, compromising your composition and making it hard to cut cleanly. Mix-ins also may simply sink to the bottom rather than stay suspended throughout — and uneven distribution is no fun either.

A good rule of thumb is to hover around ¼ the amount of ice cream, so about 1 to 1 ½ cups per quart. That's not an opinion or rule designed to ruin the party, but rather, to ensure you have a sturdy cake that'll support a very good time.