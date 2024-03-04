For Added Texture To Your Candied Carrots, Don't Forget Nuts

Candied carrots are simple to execute and unquestionably delicious. That being said, there's also some flexibility as to how to prepare them. One method involves caramelizing the carrots in the oven, which typically yields a drier, more roasted final product. Another technique is to glaze the vegetables on the stovetop using a mixture of butter, sugar, salt, and water. This process will result in carrots that are shiny, moist, and tender.

After your carrots are sufficiently glazed or caramelized, you can start topping them with nuts and other accouterments. To take them in a North African direction, go with pistachios and pomegranate seeds. For something more Mediterranean, try walnuts and feta cheese. Not interested in either, go with pine nuts, pecans, hazelnuts, or peanuts.

Toasting the nuts in a pan or toaster oven will help deepen their flavor and add more nuance to the final dish. When plating, it's okay to leave some of the nuts whole to elevate the presentation, but try giving a majority of them a rough chop before sprinkling over the plate to help sufficiently cover the carrots and create that perfectly crunchy balanced bite.