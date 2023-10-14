Level Up Your Daily Smoothie With A Handful Of Milk Ice Cubes

Who doesn't love a refreshing fruit smoothie? From tropical blends to chocolate-infused varieties, smoothies can be a nutritious and versatile way to curb hunger pangs without getting too full. If you're like us and keep smoothies in your daily meal rotation, we have a great smoothie hack for you — use frozen milk cubes.

Frozen milk cubes can help you control the thickness and consistency of your smoothie. If you want a thicker, creamier smoothie, using frozen milk instead of liquid milk, water, or juice can achieve that without diluting the mixture with excess liquid. If you're assembling your favorite smoothie using frozen fruit, milk cubes will more closely match the temperature of the fruit, giving each sip a chilly, refreshing zing.

Including frozen milk cubes in your smoothie also ups the convenience factor. You can measure out and freeze exactly how much milk your smoothie needs per serving, so you'll never have to worry about over- or under-pouring — simply pop the correct number of milk cubes into your blender and give your smoothie a spin. Another bonus: Adding milk to your smoothies can up the protein, vitamin, and mineral contents.