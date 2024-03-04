Cooking Sauerkraut In Wine Unlocks A New Level Of Flavor

Hearty and surprisingly versatile, cabbage is one of the most underrated veggies. From coleslaw to spring rolls and stew, there are dozens of ways to put this leafy green to good use. Among the many ways to transform it from a crunchy head of greens, one of our very favorite cabbage dishes is sauerkraut. Briny, zesty, nutritious, and oh-so-satisfying, sauerkraut breathes life into bratwurst, hot dogs, and pastrami sandwiches. And frankly, it also makes for a pretty darn good snack on its own. Plus, while it's delicious right out of the jar, cooking this fermented cabbage delicacy in wine is a creative way to shake up your sauerkraut routine.

Though cooking sauerkraut in wine might not sound familiar to you, it's not uncommon in many parts of the world. Wine-cooked sauerkraut finds its origins in Germany, where it's aptly referred to as weinkraut, but can also be found in the French dish choucroute garnie. Wine, with its fruity, complex notes, gives sauerkraut an exciting new dimension of flavor. At the same time, its delicate sweetness evens out the intense acidity of the fermented cabbage, for a more well-rounded flavor profile. Plus, cooking kraut in wine helps tenderize and soften its firm, crunchy texture, perfect in dishes that benefit from a softer sauerkraut.