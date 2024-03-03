The Best Type Of Onions To Use For Oklahoma-Style Burgers

If you've never had an Oklahoma onion burger, then you're keeping yourself from one of the tastiest burger patties on the market. Essentially the original smash burger, these onion burgers made their debut during the Great Depression and are still made the same way a century later — a smashed beef patty loaded with onions, then grilled to perfection and plated atop steamed buns. Other toppings, like cheese and pickles, can be added as well. It's not hard to make one yourself, but there is a technique to it, and it all starts with the onions.

Nobody is going to tell you that you're wrong if you use a red or yellow onion, but it's that lighter, sweeter onion that will give you the best flavor in this kind of burger. They'll be quickly seared on the grill while the burger is built, so the prep makes a difference; the thinner the better.