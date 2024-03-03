Sheet Pan French Toast Saves The Day For A Low Maintenance Breakfast

As with bread pudding, making french toast is a clever way to use up old bread. Typically, the process involves soaking pieces of too-dry bread in a sweet custard mixture before cooking it on the stove. The result is delectably custardy bread with crisp edges, but it is not without its drawbacks: The amount of deliciousness seems equal to the effort you have to put into it. Frying pieces of toast one by one in the skillet doesn't allow for mass production, meaning anyone who wants a slice will have to wait for the cook to fry up the french toast in batches. This means a lot of work over the stove and little time for the cook to enjoy themselves.

Thankfully, there is a way for home chefs to take most of the work out of this popular breakfast treat. Instead of toiling over a hot stove, take an easier route and bake your french toast in the oven with a sheet pan. This method removes the need for a skillet and makes it easier to serve more french toast at a time for a larger crowd — and in less time.