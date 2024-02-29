Aldi's Cheese Club Express Mac Is A Total Kraft Copycat

Many people turn to instant mac and cheese because of how easy and fast it is to make. Even though there are other ingredients you can add to make boxed mac and cheese taste better, technically, you only need to add water. Mac and cheese cups, which are most famously sold by Kraft, are even more convenient, as you can microwave and consume the mac and cheese directly in the container it comes in. Unsurprisingly, this option tends to be more expensive than the boxed stuff. Though prices may vary by location, at Target, for example, a pack of four retails for about $5 or $6. Fortunately, if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, Aldi sells one for just over $4.

The German grocery chain's product is called Express Mac, and is sold under the brand Cheese Club, which is one of Aldi's private labels. Much like the Kraft version, Express Mac is prepared by filling the cup with water, microwaving it, and then adding powdered cheese. Both products come in packs of four, and each cup is around 2 ounces.