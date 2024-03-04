What It Means To Plant Weeds During A Costco Trip (And Why It's So Annoying)

Costco shoppers and employees across multiple locations are upset over finding "weeds" around the big-box store, but they're not talking about gardening. Just as real-life weeds grow somewhere unwanted, "weeds" in a store are items that are out of place. "Planting weeds" is the practice of leaving trash or random items around a store where they don't belong. Why is this so annoying? According to self-proclaimed Costco employees online, one of the biggest reasons is wastefulness.

If a customer changes their mind about buying a rotisserie chicken already in their cart and leaves it snuggled between a few sweaters, what do you think happens to that chicken when it's found? Since it's hot food and there's no way of knowing how long it's been sitting there, an employee will likely have to throw it away. This comes from an alleged Costco worker who responded to an upset shopper's Reddit post with pictures of weeds left around their local store: large cartons of eggs left on top of a trash can, mandarin oranges left on top of some pajamas, and grapes and strawberries on a stack of shoe boxes. According to the employee, perishables left around their Costco, like steak, are tested for temperature and are only returned if they're still in the safe zone. Most folks in the thread seemed to agree that leaving perishables around the store is not only annoying but extremely wasteful.