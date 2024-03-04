The No Fuss 2-Ingredient Dip Perfect For Taco Night
Next to steaming plates of spaghetti and meatballs and oven-baked chicken with rice, classic ground beef tacos with zesty guacamole serve as a popular weeknight meal for many at-home foodies. Not only can tacos be served in several different ways, but the filling and topping choices are endless. Beyond using a good helping of fresh vegetables, tacos are the perfect vessel for enjoying an array of different dips and sauces. If you're used to whipping up homemade queso to complement your meat-filled tortillas, you might also want to try utilizing that cold and creamy tub of sour cream in a brand-new way.
Sure enough, sour cream mixed with taco seasoning is the perfect complement to your next taco night. Not only does the added dose of spice give your sour cream an entirely new flavor, but this easily seasoned dairy product also brings out the savoriness of your go-to taco filling. The best part about this quick and tasty dip is that it can be used in a variety of ways. Not only can you add a dollop or two to your next round of chicken, beef, or vegetable tacos. You can also use this flavored sour cream as your next pre-dinner chip dip. While sour cream and taco seasoning are the only ingredients you need to make one delicious condiment, feel free to get creative when you make your own version of this simple yet signature sauce.
There's more than one way to make flavorful taco dip
Seasoned sour cream dip can be made as simple or as complicated as you desire. To make the basic, multi-purpose recipe, all you need to do is combine one 16-ounce tub of sour cream with one 1 ¼-ounce packet of your favorite taco seasoning. If you want to imbue your sour cream with even more flavor, add in a packet of dried ranch dressing mix, as well. Whether you use only taco spices or both taco and ranch seasoning, mix well and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. The uninterrupted time in the refrigerator allows the added spices to meld with the chilled cream, giving your tastebuds the ultimate flavor experience.
Whether you plan on adding this dip to beef, chicken, or spicy lobster tacos, you can add a range of different ingredients for added texture and flavor. Feel free to add some heat with chopped jalapenos or a hearty pour of your favorite hot sauce. For a smokier flavor upgrade, try mixing in one or two chopped chilis in adobo sauce. To add more complexity, pepper in some lime juice or a spoonful of your favorite salsa. If you want more textural variance, chopped green onions or extra ground beef will do the trick. Now that you know there are many delicious ways to make a tasty dip for taco night, what else can you use this flavorful condiment for besides folded meat-packed tortillas?
Seasoned sour cream isn't just for tacos
Luckily, going out of your way to make a flavorful batch of sour cream dip isn't only reserved for your next plate of tacos. Next to classic fresh guacamole, why not add a bowl of this chilled mix alongside your favorite tortilla chips and veggies for a tasty appetizer? While using this flavorful dip as a satisfying snack and taco topper is most common, there are also a few other creative ways to utilize any leftover stores. Use a healthy smear as a mayo alternative for your next turkey sandwich; add in more taco-inspired ingredients by using slices of pepperjack cheese, diced green chilis, and hot sauce. If loaded taco pizza is on this week's dinner menu, dip the crust in this seasoned sauce for an extra dose of tasty goodness.
To transform your taco-flavored sour cream into more than a savory snack dip, make a tasty taco salad loaded with beans, corn, and tomatoes and thin out this thick condiment with a bit of citrus juice and oil for a handy salad dressing alternative. You can also use seasoned sour cream as a tasty base for all your favorite Mexican-inspired dishes for an extra creamy twist. Even if you do plan on only using this dip for your next round of tacos, with just two ingredients, it's the perfect way to level up any standard combination of meat, cheese, and veggie tortillas.