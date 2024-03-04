The No Fuss 2-Ingredient Dip Perfect For Taco Night

Next to steaming plates of spaghetti and meatballs and oven-baked chicken with rice, classic ground beef tacos with zesty guacamole serve as a popular weeknight meal for many at-home foodies. Not only can tacos be served in several different ways, but the filling and topping choices are endless. Beyond using a good helping of fresh vegetables, tacos are the perfect vessel for enjoying an array of different dips and sauces. If you're used to whipping up homemade queso to complement your meat-filled tortillas, you might also want to try utilizing that cold and creamy tub of sour cream in a brand-new way.

Sure enough, sour cream mixed with taco seasoning is the perfect complement to your next taco night. Not only does the added dose of spice give your sour cream an entirely new flavor, but this easily seasoned dairy product also brings out the savoriness of your go-to taco filling. The best part about this quick and tasty dip is that it can be used in a variety of ways. Not only can you add a dollop or two to your next round of chicken, beef, or vegetable tacos. You can also use this flavored sour cream as your next pre-dinner chip dip. While sour cream and taco seasoning are the only ingredients you need to make one delicious condiment, feel free to get creative when you make your own version of this simple yet signature sauce.