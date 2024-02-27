What To Be Mindful Of When Adding Pickled Jalapeños To Guacamole

There's no denying that the key to delicious guacamole is quality ingredients and add-ins that infuse it with flavor. To amp up your guacamole, pickled jalapeños are a great place to start for a signature spicy kick that brings a little tang to the party. But don't just reach for any jar of pickled jalapeños on the shelf. To balance the flavors of your guacamole, try to avoid pickled jalapeños with added sugars or sweeteners.

Also referred to as candied jalapeños, or cowboy candy, sweet pickled jalapeños can add too much sugar to your guacamole. All of the sugar absorbed by the jalapeños makes them extra sweet, so it becomes difficult to control the amount of sugar you're adding. If you enjoy a hint of sweetness in your guacamole, adding that flavor using other ingredients like honey or agave syrup is better. This way you can control exactly how much you're using, without having to skimp on fiery jalapeños.