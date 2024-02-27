What That Reserve Label Means On Your Bottle Of Wine

While trying to score wine deals at Costco – or anywhere else — you've likely noticed the term "reserve" on the labels of some bottles. This special designation often means that the wine has been aged in a specific manner before hitting the market. Historically, winemakers would set aside portions of particularly good batches of wine to be released after further maturity. This tradition — holding back a reserve amount of a given wine batch — is the namesake for the reserve title printed on modern bottles.

While the term certainly evokes a sense of high quality, it doesn't automatically mean the wine is better. In certain regions of major wine-growing countries, like Italy and Spain, the label is legally regulated and can only be applied to wines that have been grown, aged, and stored according to specific rules. However, in much of the world, including the United States, the word reserve is not legally defined, which means it can be used to describe any wine, regardless of aging criteria.