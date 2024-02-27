Need An Entire Bucket Of Soy Sauce? Head To Your Nearest Costco Business Center

A 20-ounce, supermarket-size bottle of Kikkoman will cost you $5.49 at a Kroger. That's $0.22 per ounce more expensive, and it would cost you $175.68 to buy five gallons of soy sauce from a grocery store. There's no doubt that as a pure measure of dollars and cents, it's a great value. Definitely worth the buy if you need a lot of soy sauce. But one question remains that no Costco member is a stranger to: Do you really need five gallons of soy sauce?

Soy sauce will degrade over time once it's been opened. As it oxidizes, the flavor will change. Kikkoman recommends refrigerating its soy sauce once opened, though uncontaminated soy sauce will not go bad in or outside of the fridge. Do you have room for five gallons of soy sauce in your fridge? Or in a cabinet, for that matter, where it won't be affected by the temperature swings of your hot stove and oven.

How much soy sauce do you use? Even though it won't go bad in a food safety way, it won't last forever. If there's room in the fridge, the soy sauce will last for about two years. If you go through one and a third supermarket-sized bottle per month, you'll finish this bucket in time. If stored at room temperature, though, it will only last for about six months.