A Loaf Pan Is Perfect For Personalized Lasagna In A Pinch

This scaled-down iteration of the classic family-style meal is perfect for just a few servings. It's ideal for a romantic date night, or just to celebrate yourself (and have a little left over). Aside from the baking vessel used, it's not much different from your standard classic lasagna recipe. You'll layer ingredients in the loaf pan as you would if you were making a full-size casserole, and your timing will vary slightly depending on whether your pasta sheets are pre-cooked, but you're looking at about 20 to 40 minutes until you have bubbly, browning cheese and an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

To simplify extracting your lasagna from the loaf pan later on, break out the aluminum foil. By lining the pan (being sure to really tuck those corners in on all four sides), you can easily use the foil as leverage to lift out your finished product after baking. Just remember to let your lasagna cool for a bit so that the cheese and sauce have a chance to set up — this way, you won't wind up with a saucy, gooey mess.

Other fun bonuses of this preparation? You get some impressive height, similar to the way some restaurants serve theirs in towering squares. It also ensures that you have crisp edges on every slice. You can make this up to three days in advance, or freeze if you think it'll be a bit longer before you break into it.