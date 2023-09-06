Egg Lasagna: A Delicious Breakfast Twist On The Classic Dish

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, chances are you've dined on lasagna before. The layered dish combines cheese and tomato sauce in between layers of long, flat noodles. (There are quite a few different cheeses that work well in the dish.)

While there's technically nothing stopping you from enjoying a slice of leftover classic lasagna for breakfast, the dish may be a bit heavy on your stomach right after you wake up. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to turn this favorite dinner dish into a breakfast meal — so long as you change up a few of the added ingredients.

Lasagna noodles will still make up the base of this altered dish, but instead of marinara sauce and ground beef, you can swap in bacon bits and eggs to make the meal. Of course, you'll still want to include some cheese to help hold everything together. The hearty dish combines carbs, dairy, and protein, which contribute to a balanced breakfast.