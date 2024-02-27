A Proper Fat Ratio Is Key To Unlocking Fudgier Brownies

Most people would agree that brownies are a year-round staple that can satisfy even the toughest crowd. As universally loved as they are, however, people's preferences on the types of brownies they love can differ. Fudgy brownies, chewy brownies, and cakey brownies all have individual takers. If your personal preference is the first of these, we have an important trick that will ensure the tastiest and fudgiest results possible. All you have to do is determine a proper fat ratio while mixing the ingredients and watch the magic happen.

Cooking is a simple science — follow the rules and you will certainly see good results. For example, a very hot oven could be your ticket to chewier brownies. Fudgy brownies, however, are dense and moist with a richer taste than chewy or cakey ones. Hence while attempting to make fudgy brownies, you have to keep the proportion of the fat ratio in mind. Here's why.