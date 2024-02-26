What Italian Sausage Options Does Aldi Carry?

Anyone who shops at Aldi regularly knows that the grocer doesn't have the largest meat section. This is because the chain sells almost no brand-name items and over 90% generic products. When it comes to the sausage selection, however, Aldi shoppers have a fair amount of options including bratwurst, kielbasa, franks, and the list goes on. As far as Italian sausage is concerned, the discount store's offerings are sold under three different brands: Hatfield, Never Any, and the Aldi label.

Hatfield's Italian sausage products are made with pork and their selection at Aldi's includes hot Italian, sweet Italian sausage links, and sweet Italian sausage rope. The brand Never Any also has mild Italian sausage, but it's made with chicken instead of pork. Unlike the other Italian sausage options at Aldi, the Never Any variety is also free of antibiotics, hormones, nitrates, and nitrites.

Lastly, the grocery store's own label is all pork-based and comes in hot and mild varieties. The hot version is exclusively available in link form, while the mild option is offered in both links and ground.