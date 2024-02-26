Is There An Actual Difference Between A Dip And A Sauce?

Have you ever tried dahl, ponzu, baba ganoush, and other popular dips from around the world? These are usually served with snacks or appetizers and have a thick texture. Just imagine dipping your favorite chips or crackers in queso, savoring every bite with all your senses. Hot sauce, BBQ sauce, or cheese sauce would work, too, but it's simply not the same thing.

While it's true that most dips can be used as sauces and the other way around, each serves a different purpose. Generally, sauces are thinner than dips and can be poured over food or tossed with the other ingredients. For example, you'll pour gravy over meatloaf, turkey, mashed potatoes, or rice dishes.

Dips have a thick consistency that can complement various snacks and appetizers. Some taste good on their own, and you can enjoy them as a meal. "A dip is its own dish. When I'm talking about dip, I'm talking about whitefish dip, hummus, baba ganoush, that weird cheese ball that people like that's covered in nuts," explained Michelle Santiago Cortés, a food writer and researcher, in an interview with Refinery29. However, the difference between dips and sauces isn't always obvious, especially when we're talking about thinner dips like salsa or thick sauces like tzatziki and mayo.