Is Pork-Flavored Coffee The Next Big Starbucks Trend?
The Chinese Lunar New Year isn't just about celebrating a new turn around the lunisolar calendar. It's also marked by a slew of traditions revolving around good luck and abundance in the months ahead, often including banquets of festive and symbolic dishes like good fortune fruit, eight treasures rice, and longevity noodles.
This year, 25 Starbucks Reserve stores in China are ringing in the Year of the Dragon with a lineup of auspicious limited-time menu items of their own. The buzziest among them is the Abundant Year Savory Latte, which comes complete with a slice of braised pork breast that resembles bak kwa, the ancient pork jerky popular during the holiday.
In addition to the meaty garnish, the drink combines milk and espresso with a gingery Dong Po pork sauce, which is also drizzled on top. In an email to Daily Meal, a Starbucks spokesperson described the drink as having "a salty and sweet taste that is a traditional celebration of Lunar New Year."
The flavors of the Lunar New Year
If the popularity of Starbucks China's Abundant Year Savory Latte is any indication, pork-flavored coffee might be the brand's next big trend on more than one continent. According to the Chinese outlet Juipai News, the drink was quick to sell out at a Reserve store in Wuhan, where customers praised its flavor and texture.
In addition to its most popular newcomer, the coffee giant has rolled out a few other limited-time drinks at its Reserve stores that also nod to the flavors of the Lunar New Year. There's the Black Crispy Latte, inspired by black sesame rice balls, also known as Tang Yuan; the Red Date Rice Macchiato, which takes cues from the beloved steamed cakes found in Shaanxi; and the Nafu Almond Macchiato, which brings traditional almond tea to mind.
The drinks are available through Monday, February 26, or while supplies last. Those looking to try out the beverages in celebration of the Lunar New Year can order them through the Starbucks China app.