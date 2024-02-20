Is Pork-Flavored Coffee The Next Big Starbucks Trend?

The Chinese Lunar New Year isn't just about celebrating a new turn around the lunisolar calendar. It's also marked by a slew of traditions revolving around good luck and abundance in the months ahead, often including banquets of festive and symbolic dishes like good fortune fruit, eight treasures rice, and longevity noodles.

This year, 25 Starbucks Reserve stores in China are ringing in the Year of the Dragon with a lineup of auspicious limited-time menu items of their own. The buzziest among them is the Abundant Year Savory Latte, which comes complete with a slice of braised pork breast that resembles bak kwa, the ancient pork jerky popular during the holiday.

In addition to the meaty garnish, the drink combines milk and espresso with a gingery Dong Po pork sauce, which is also drizzled on top. In an email to Daily Meal, a Starbucks spokesperson described the drink as having "a salty and sweet taste that is a traditional celebration of Lunar New Year."