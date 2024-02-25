Hot Cocoa Mix Takes Sticky Sweet Monkey Bread To Another Level

Monkey bread is one of those sweet innovations that delights in name alone. While the dessert may actually have origins more than a century old and come from as far away as Hungary, the aroma of melted butter, cinnamon, and flakey pastry dough could not be more homey. And being that it was made a household staple back in the 1970s thanks to Betty Crocker, it's an all-American classic today.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that it's been riffed on and reimagined in so many wonderful ways, thanks to lots of ingenious home cooks and even occasionally a fine dining chef. But there is one twist that you can make in minutes, with only one additional ingredient that will take this nostalgic favorite up to the next level of flavor. All you have to do is add some powdered hot cocoa mix and suddenly, an entirely magical new option for your monkey bread repertoire. This elevates not only the taste of the monkey bread but also its gooey texture.