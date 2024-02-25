For A Standout Piña Colada, Add A Shot Of Irish Cream

Upgrading your original piña colada with Irish cream seems simple enough. Still, you might want to experiment with timing in preparation: Adding Irish cream to this frozen delight at the right time may prevent potential curdling.

Typically, pineapple juice doesn't cause separation in this icy treat since coconut cream is made from fresh coconut meat and water. However, you do need to be more mindful when adding a milk-based ingredient. The added fruit juice may cause Irish cream to curdle due to the opposing relationship between dairy and acid.

Even though heavy cream contains little casein or milk-derived proteins, these proteins can still become destabilized by bromelain, which is an enzyme found in pineapple. While certain Irish-infused piña colada recipes suggest adding every ingredient to your blender (including the additional Irish cream) and blending straight away, you may want to first combine your traditional piña colada ingredients before adding in the shot of Irish cream. Mixing pineapple juice with coconut cream and other liquids first may help soften the acidity of this tropical juice before you add that extra cream-based ingredient. Interestingly enough, since heat inactivates the bromelain enzyme, you can also temper the acidity of pineapple juice by using a pasteurized variety as opposed to fresh. But if you're worried about perfecting this new and improved piña colada, you can opt for a different tropical fruit.