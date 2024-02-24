Jacques Pépin's Secret Ingredient For Clam Chowder With A Kick

Jacques Pépin is a legendary chef and cookbook author. The highly decorated culinary figure counts 16 James Beard Foundation awards among his honors, including a lifetime achievement award from the organization. As a renowned culinary educator with honorary doctorate degrees from five universities, Pépin's tips for budding home chefs are invaluable, which is why you should follow his lead of incorporating jalapeño peppers in clam chowder to make it more flavorful and give it a kick.

Jalapeño peppers add a spiciness to the complex flavor profile of clam chowder that you're sure to enjoy. For Pépin's clam chowder recipe, which he shared on his "Cooking at Home" series, those peppers are added to a flavorful boiling mixture that includes ½ cup of bacon, one leek, 2 teaspoons of garlic, fresh thyme, 2 cups of clam juice, a cup of water, 2 cups of potato, corn, a ½ teaspoon of salt, a ½ teaspoon of pepper, 2 tablespoons of flour, and two 10-ounce cans of cooked baby clams.

You can determine just how much spice you taste in your clam chowder by adjusting the amount of diced jalapeño you use to incorporate in your boiling mixture, but Pépin likes to add a specific amount of jalapeño peppers to clam chowder to give it just enough spicy.