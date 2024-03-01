The Tape Hack For Easily Transporting A Tray Of Cupcakes

Homemade cupcakes are a relatively common dessert to bring to an event because making them doesn't require a lot of complicated steps, unlike a cake that you have to trim, frost, and decorate in addition to baking. However, there's one aspect of cupcakes that presents challenges: Transporting them. If you've ever attempted to do so without a box specifically designed for cupcakes, you know that it's almost impossible to prevent the frosting from getting squished during transport.

The good news is you don't have to buy a cupcake carrier or settle for ruined cupcakes. All it takes is some masking tape and a cookie sheet. Simply take long strips of tape and stick them to the sides of the pan, positioning them so they form a grid with squares about two inches by two inches, enough to fit an individual cupcake. This tape grid will keep the cupcakes from sliding into each other as you transport them, ensuring they arrive at their destination looking as good as they taste.