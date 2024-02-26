The Oil Tip To Follow For The Best Tortilla Soup You've Ever Had
Tortilla soup is one of the most flavorful soups that you can enjoy when you customize it with tasty seasonings, spices, meats, and vegetables. Your tortilla soup should absolutely be jam-packed with all kinds of ingredients of various tastes and textures for you to savor. Some of these delicious layers in a tortilla soup recipe can include chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic cloves, and jalapeños. No matter what ingredients you use to give your tortilla soup a deliciously complex flavor profile, conventional recipes will call for you to top off the soup with corn tortilla chips. But for an amazing tortilla soup flavor, make the base of your soup the oil that you use to fry your corn tortilla chips in.
By layering your soup from the liquid of your corn tortilla frying oil, your tortilla soup will have a delicious corn flavor and aroma that you'll smell and taste in every sip and bite on top of your other flavorful ingredients. This means that you will never lose that tasty corn flavor no matter how close you are to finishing your tortilla soup. Just be sure to use the kind of corn tortilla that will deliver this delectable flavor.
Choose a yellow corn tortilla for your tortilla soup
When you head to your local grocery store, supermarket, or tortilla bakery to shop for corn tortillas that you can fry for your tortilla soup, you'll find that there are two options available to you: white or yellow corn tortillas. These tortillas have very different flavors, and if you want a strong, aromatic corn flavor throughout your tortilla soup, then you should buy the yellow corn tortilla.
Although they are called white corn tortillas, these tortillas actually have a very nutty flavor. If you fried white corn tortilla chips and tried to use the frying oil as the base for your tortilla soup, you would taste that nutty flavor throughout your tortilla soup. However, yellow corn tortillas actually do have a strong corn flavor, which makes them ideal for frying into chips. Use the oil from your fried yellow corn tortilla as the base for your tortilla soup to make it unbelievably corn-flavored, and it might be just as good as the classic dip Bobby Flay uses to elevate tortilla soup.
Fry stale yellow corn tortillas for your tortilla soup
Once you've got your yellow corn tortillas, you should actually let them sit out for a day so that they become stale. Why? Stale tortillas are much easier to fry because their dryness makes them fry quicker than fresh tortillas. You'll also be able to extract more oil from frying a stale tortilla, which you can then use as the base for your tortilla soup.
If you need to dry out your yellow corn tortillas in a pinch, simply heat them in your oven at 200 F for about 10 minutes. You don't need to preheat the oven, either. Just pop the tortillas in the oven and let it warm up to 200 F. When your yellow corn tortillas have dried out, you can start frying them to make the tortilla chips that will garnish your soup, as well as the oil that will give delicious corn flavor to every part of your tortilla soup. And if you prefer your corn-flavored tortilla soup to be delectably thick, then just use Bobby Flay's tip to achieve that tasty texture.