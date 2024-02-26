The Oil Tip To Follow For The Best Tortilla Soup You've Ever Had

Tortilla soup is one of the most flavorful soups that you can enjoy when you customize it with tasty seasonings, spices, meats, and vegetables. Your tortilla soup should absolutely be jam-packed with all kinds of ingredients of various tastes and textures for you to savor. Some of these delicious layers in a tortilla soup recipe can include chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic cloves, and jalapeños. No matter what ingredients you use to give your tortilla soup a deliciously complex flavor profile, conventional recipes will call for you to top off the soup with corn tortilla chips. But for an amazing tortilla soup flavor, make the base of your soup the oil that you use to fry your corn tortilla chips in.

By layering your soup from the liquid of your corn tortilla frying oil, your tortilla soup will have a delicious corn flavor and aroma that you'll smell and taste in every sip and bite on top of your other flavorful ingredients. This means that you will never lose that tasty corn flavor no matter how close you are to finishing your tortilla soup. Just be sure to use the kind of corn tortilla that will deliver this delectable flavor.