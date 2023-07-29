The Classic Dip Bobby Flay Uses To Elevate Tortilla Soup

Tortilla soup isn't quite as classic as chicken noodle or split pea, but it's still easy to find restaurants serving it and online recipes you can make at home. Many of these, however, are only vague interpretations of the Mexican dish, which is traditionally called sopa Azteca or sopa de tortilla. Rather than a combination of beans and corn, sopa Azteca gets its flavor primarily from tomatoes, onion, chili peppers, epazote or cilantro, and Mexican oregano. It's topped not only with crushed up tortilla chips but also with diced avocado.

Compared to sopa Azteca, Bobby Flay's tortilla soup, originally published in the "Beat Bobby Flay" cookbook, is actually pretty authentic. The broth is flavored with tomato paste, onions, and both chipotle and ancho chili peppers. However, the celebrity chef's recipe deviates from the classic in an interesting way. Instead of garnishing the soup with fresh avocado, he uses something called avocado relish.