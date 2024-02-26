The Biggest Mistake To Avoid If You're Trying To Freeze Guacamole

We've all been there, finding ourselves in front of a display of avocados on sale and debating if they're worth buying in bulk. Most of the time, unless avocados are about to expire, they can be relatively expensive, so it can be tempting to stock up. If you're planning to make a big batch of guacamole thinking that you can freeze some, however, think again. In fact, the biggest mistake you can make when freezing guacamole is the decision to freeze it at all.

While avocados by themselves are okay to freeze since they have a low moisture level and thick, resilient texture, guacamole has multiple ingredients that don't stand up to freezing and thawing. For example, when the onions and tomatoes in guac are frozen and thawed, they lose their texture and release a lot of water, which really mucks up a good batch of the dip.

So if you have a bag of cheap avocados in your grocery cart, plan to either eat them right away, or slice and freeze them without any other ingredients mixed in yet.