The Country That Supplies Most Of The World's Cocoa

Picture this: You're peeling back the plastic on your favorite chocolate bar, ready to indulge in a sweet treat you've craved all day. But have you ever stopped, taken a look at that chocolate, and wondered how it got from the plant to your hands? It's all thanks to the production and harvesting of cocoa, most of which comes from the Ivory Coast in Africa (also known as Côte d'Ivoire).

In fact, three of the world's top five cocoa-producing countries are in Africa. After Ivory Coast, cocoa production mostly comes from Ghana, Indonesia, Ecuador, and Cameroon, with Ivory Coast and Ghana producing two-thirds of the world's cocoa. The process starts with the cacao plant, a tree whose seeds house cocoa beans. It takes up to six months for a cacao plant to be harvest-ready, and once it is, those beans are stripped and turned into that delicious, smooth dessert we know as chocolate. But if you're a big-time chocolate lover, you might be disappointed to learn that cocoa prices skyrocketed in 2023 after heavy rainfall in West Africa caused damage concerns among a large number of the plants. The 2023 shortage resulted in about 25% fewer cocoa crops, and the shortage will likely carry into 2024.