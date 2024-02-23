Fresh Herbs Are The Slept-On Addition Your Sandwich Needs

If you've ever tasted the difference between fresh and dried herbs, you're aware that the flavors don't quite match up. That bright, bursting hit of fresh basil or parsley is worlds better than a few flakes of the dried stuff. And while fresh herbs are commonly used in a variety of entrée dishes, it's time to consider using them the next time you're making a sandwich.

Instead of just reaching for lettuce, grab bunches of your favorite herbs and use them in your sandwiches. Fresh herbs will add a big punch of flavor and plenty of color. Start with fragrant, vibrant basil leaves. For this herb, you can build your sandwich with fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula — then add a generous layer of fresh basil. The classic flavor combination along with the bright, fresh basil will take your sandwich to a new gourmet level. Start adding fresh herbs to your sandwiches and you'll never go back.