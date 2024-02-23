Fresh Herbs Are The Slept-On Addition Your Sandwich Needs
If you've ever tasted the difference between fresh and dried herbs, you're aware that the flavors don't quite match up. That bright, bursting hit of fresh basil or parsley is worlds better than a few flakes of the dried stuff. And while fresh herbs are commonly used in a variety of entrée dishes, it's time to consider using them the next time you're making a sandwich.
Instead of just reaching for lettuce, grab bunches of your favorite herbs and use them in your sandwiches. Fresh herbs will add a big punch of flavor and plenty of color. Start with fragrant, vibrant basil leaves. For this herb, you can build your sandwich with fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula — then add a generous layer of fresh basil. The classic flavor combination along with the bright, fresh basil will take your sandwich to a new gourmet level. Start adding fresh herbs to your sandwiches and you'll never go back.
Fresh herbs will take your sandwich to new heights
You can get inspiration from main dishes, like chicken parm, to create delicious sandwiches with fresh herbs. If you're making a sandwich using breaded chicken cutlets, add a little lemon juice and some parsley sprigs (cut off any large stems) in addition to the other ingredients you choose. Or, you could try making a herbed mayo. Combine plain Greek yogurt with mayo, then add finely chopped parsley and dill, plus some lemon juice and sea salt. You'll end up with your favorite new sandwich condiment.
Cilantro is commonly used in Mexican cuisine. If you're building a chicken tinga torta, grab a bundle of cilantro to enhance the sandwich; the stems are loaded with flavor, so it's up to you if you want to keep them or cut them. There are other more underrated herbs, like sorrel and tarragon, that you can experiment with in your sandwiches.
Why fresh herbs are better for sandwiches than dried herbs
If you only have dried herbs on hand, it's worth it to head to the store and grab bunches of your favorite fresh ones. That's because dried herbs scientifically don't taste as good as the fresh kind. When some herbs, like parsley and basil, are crushed and dried, the flavor compounds get lost or altered. Those compounds give them the taste we know and love, so when they're exposed to heat, the result is a less satisfying flavor.
Fresh herbs, when stored properly in a sealed container and wrapped in a damp paper towel, won't last as long as the dried kind, but they'll keep for up to three weeks in the refrigerator. Some herbs, like rosemary, can be stored in water in a glass jar in the fridge, like flowers. Once you start throwing fresh herbs in your sandwiches, chances are none of them will be going to waste.